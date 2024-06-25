MP suggests deploying traffic cops to ease Mile 8 traffic woes

KUCHING (June 25): Traffic police personnel ought to be stationed at the Mile 8 intersection here to oversee and facilitate traffic flow and congestion during peak hours until a flyover is constructed, said Datuk Willie Mongin.

The Puncak Borneo MP, who resides in his constituency, told The Borneo Post that the congestion in the area had nearly resulted in him missing his flight to Kuala Lumpur.

“On that day, the congestion was exceptionally severe. I almost missed by flight to Kuala Lumpur for a meeting,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Willie had recently shared on his Facebook page that he had been stuck in traffic for approximately an hour and 45 minutes when travelling from Mile 10 to Mile 8.

On Sunday, Works Minister announced that an interchange will be built at Mile 8 Jalan Kuching-Serian to facilitate vehicle movement especially during peak hours.

He said the RM400 million project, expected to start next year and take three years to complete, was proposed to and approved by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Meanwhile, senior sales executive Shairine Sin Liang, 30, described how Mile 8 congestion disrupted her daily schedule.

“The commute from my house to work usually takes 50 minutes. However, now the commute is one hour and 40 minutes. Even if I prepare and leave home early, I still get caught in traffic,” she told The Borneo Post.

She recounted a particularly frustrating incident in which she was stuck in traffic for two hours near Mile 9, forcing her to take a half-day leave from work.

“I thought I could reach the office at 8.30am but due to traffic congestion, I was stuck at Mile 9 all morning,” she said.

Given the importance of timely client meetings and site visits, Shairine expressed strong support for the proposed interchange, believing it will significantly reduce travel time and traffic in the area.