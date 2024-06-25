NSJA receives sponsorship for upcoming Ngiling Bidai dinner

MIRI (June 25): The Northern Sarawak Journalists Association (NSJA) has received sponsorships in the form of kitchen appliances for its Gawai Dayak ‘Ngiling Bidai’ dinner taking place this Friday.

The items, sponsored by Very Mart, were presented by its manager Daniel Hii to event organising chairperson Rosemaria Buma.

The appliances included one set of steamer pots, a rice cooker and two sets of mixing bowls.

Rosemaria in her brief remarks thanked Very Mart for its continuous support towards NSJA and its activities.

“Very Mart has been very supportive towards NSJA over the years especially in organising activities for our members,” she said.