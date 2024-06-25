Orphans in Miri treated to fun-filled outing by charity group

MIRI (June 25): The Miri Youth Care Team recently treated a group of orphans from Miri Methodist Children’s Home to a fun-filled picnic at Piasau Boat Club here recently.

Its chief Lee Jun Tak said the team aims to contribute assistance and compassion into the community, creating valuable social integration for the diverse community in Miri.

“The team was established during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic three years ago. Through donations and community support, we were able to spread love and assistance to the community at this event,” he said in a statement.

He commended his team for their charitable care for the young and elderly, despite the team not being registered as a governmental organisation.

Among those present during the event were Miri MP Chiew Choon Man and Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Deputy Minister Datuk Sebastian Ting.

Chiew suggested that the team officially register with the Registrar of Societies to establish themselves an association or organisation.

“This could help you expand your existing team to increasingly benefit the community as a whole,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ting, who is Piasau assemblyman, said the team has grown steadily from five individuals to over 100 volunteers, all of whom are ready to serve their community.

“Charity is not only about providing welfare for those in need, it’s also a reflection of our sincerity. When we participate in charity events, it means we are willing to set aside our work and learn to share our happiness and time with the less fortunate.

“This form of giving needs to be promoted,” he said.