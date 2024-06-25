PM Anwar confident Malaysia’s global competitiveness improvement will show in 2025 ranking

KUALA LUMPUR (June 25): The government is confident that its World Competitiveness Ranking (WCR) will improve this year and be reflected in the 2025 report, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said in Parliament today.

He said the decline in Malaysia’s competitiveness this year was caused by the situational and unforeseen factors which impacted several key performance indicators.

Among others, they are driven by factors that compared the performances in the year 2023 and 2022.

“The government is confident that Malaysia will recover and improve its World Competitiveness Ranking position later, taking in account all government policy implementation as well as improvement of economic performance this year,” he said during the Prime Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME