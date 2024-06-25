Premier suggests laws that allow Muslims to embrace technological advancements

KUCHING (June 25): There is a need to have laws in the state that allow Muslims to embrace scientific and technological advancements while maintaining their religious principles, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said it is important that Sarawak adopt Islamic jurisprudence to contemporary issues, particularly as human innovation accelerates.

One of his concerns, he pointed out, is that things such as rapid advancements in biotechnology, such as animal cloning which may soon extend to human cloning, will need to be in accordance with Islamic laws.

“What are the views from the Islamic perspective when it comes to these matters in the future? I think we need religious laws when approaching this sort of advancements.

“I now heard that animal can now be cloned while human do depend on animals as source of food. We might have cloned ‘manok’ or chicken which could be sold in the state in the future.

“Because of that, we need to be sure if Muslims are permitted to eat cloned animals, for example,” he added when inaugurating the state-level Fatwa Seminar held at the Islamic Complex here today.

In view of that, he hoped that the Islamic religious authorities in the state will do its best to look into these matters by coming up with a proper Fatwa, or religious rulings, as the world is getting ever more advanced and developed.

He said the Fatwa is crucial in providing guidance to Muslims as they navigate the complexities of a technologically advanced world.

“I hope that proper Fatwa can guide Sarawakian Muslims as the world is getting more advanced in technology and science,” he said.

Apart from biotechnology, Abang Johari also addressed the role of social media in modern society while calling for specific Islamic laws to guide Sarawakian Muslims on their online conduct to prevent things such as the spread of misinformation related to Islam and ensure that digital communications align with Islamic values.

“We must have Islamic laws for Sarawakian Muslims when it comes to posting on social media too…because we don’t want to have people from Sarawak giving out false information about Islam,” he said.

Also present during the ceremony were Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan; state Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication, who is also in charge of Islamic affairs, Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi; State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar; Deputy Integrity and Ombudsman Minister Dr Juanda Jaya; Mufti of Sarawak Datu Kipli Yassin and other officials.