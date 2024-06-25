PTBS beat Sukma team for ‘historic’ hat-trick

KUCHING (June 25): Persatuan Tenis Bumiputera Sarawak ‘Alfa’ (PTBS A) are on cloud nine after completing a “historic” hat-trick in the Sarawak Inter-Division Tennis Championship on Sunday.

The team led by captain Shuairi Zawawi edged Sukma Team 3-2 in the final to win the title for the third consecutive year since 2022.

Wahi Sahmad and Amin Tamel gave PTBS A the lead when they beat Christopher Bishop-Simon Tiong 8-5.

Sukma drew level through Cornelius Sia who outplayed Mohd Norhairi Khaidir 8-3 in the first Open singles.

They gained the lead 2-1 after Hii Shieng Wee edged Shuairi 9-7 in the second Open singles.

It was all square again when PTBS received a walkover in the doubles as Hii suffered cramps as he was due to partner Raidon Tan.

Mohd Abdul Qayyum-Joel Wilton Empiram scored the winning point after beating Ian Chong-Cornelius Sia 8-5 in the Open doubles.

Other team members included Muhammad Syazwan and Ruslan Bujang.

In joint third placing were PTBS Beta and Bintulu.

The loser’s pool final saw Sarikei blanking Bau 4-0.

Meanwhile, Shuairi hailed their “historic” victory made more “special” as they beat Sukma Team both in the group league and the final.

“This is our first trophy this year and we are are aiming to win in the Dudong Cup in Sibu next month and the PTBS Classic Invitational in August,” he added.

Other teams that participated were KDLTA A, KDLTA B, SSTJ, Sibu, Kapit, Samarahan and Miri.

This competition was organised by the Kuching Division Lawn Tennis Association (KDLTA).