Sarawak Metro inks MoU with two companies to construct linkway for ART Blue Line station

KUCHING (June 25): Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd (Sarawak Metro) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IJM Land Berhad and Liang Court Wanisara (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd for the construction of a linkway to one of the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) stations along the Blue Line of the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS).

According to a press release, the ART station is SM05 located near the Sarawak Heart Centre in Kota Samarahan.

The linkway will connect a Transit Oriented Development (TOD), which will be built nearby.

The MoU includes looking into a proposal for the construction of an overhead connector, directly linking the station, as well as a proposal for the development of a ‘Walking and Cycling Plan’ (WCP) and smart mobility solutions such as an e-bicycle system.

Signing the MoU on behalf of Sarawak Metro was its chief executive officer Mazli Mustaffa, while IJM Land and Liang Court Wanisara (Sarawak) were represented by its chief executive officer Datuk Wong Tuck Wai and director Tan Chong Ing @ Tan Chong Ling respectively.

Also present during the ceremony held at Menara SEDC were Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) general manager Datu Abdul Hadi Abdul Kadir and deputy general manager Rakayah Hamdan.

Mazli said the linkway will provide connectivity and accessibility for the surrounding community and facilitate the integration of the KUTS project with the developments in the area.

“This collaboration aligns with Sarawak Metro’s goal of promoting sustainable urban growth through TOD and smart mobility solutions.

“It also aims to increase the economic spin-offs for the local community and deliver social benefits through the KUTS project,” he said.

In emphasising the importance of private sector partnerships in advancing the KUTS project, he said Sarawak Metro welcomed more private sector involvement to work together on innovative solutions that will create a positive impact on the state’s future modern public transport system.