Sarawak Society for the Blind Sibu aims to raise RM200,000 through charity event

SIBU (June 25): Sarawak Society for the Blind (SSB) Sibu aims to raise RM200,000 through its open house and food fair programme scheduled for Oct 13.

SSB Sibu deputy chairman Datin Sri Judy Lau said the programme will take place at their premises in Jalan Bukit Lima here from 7.30am to 12.30pm.

“Some parties questioned why we organise this charity programme yearly. The fact is, SSB Sibu is not just looking after the welfare of the blind in the Sibu, but we cover the entire Rejang Basin.

“The proceeds from this programme will be used for their daily needs,” she said at a press conference here yesterday.

Lau who is also the organising chairperson said they have invited SSB Sibu adviser Datuk Ding Lian Cheon as the guest of honour.

“With that, we appeal to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the public to help us towards this effort,” she said.

Meanwhile, SSB Sibu treasurer Lang Jai Lee said they will revive the eye screening programme this year.

He said the programme, which was halted due to Covid-19, will be held in collaboration with eye specialists from Sibu Hospital.

“We hope to increase public awareness on eye health care,” he added.

For ‘White Cane Sale’, he said the programme will be carried out in 20 selected schools in Sibu.