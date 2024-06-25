Sarawakian twins Aleysha Shareef and Ryan Zachary Shareef sing their way to world stage

KUCHING (June 24): Talented Sarawakian twins Aleysha Shareef and Ryan Zachary Shareef, 11, left on Monday to compete in the World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) at Long Beach, California, the United States, scheduled from June 28 to July 6.

They were selected to represent Malaysia for the 11-12 junior vocals and modelling categories during the national level WCOPA finals of the talent showcase held in Kuala Lumpur last January.

The twins’ mother, Shirley Hasmani Eddie said that the duo attended intensive coaching for both their vocals and modelling over the last two months as preparation, adding that they were six when they started taking music lessons.

“I am thrilled that they have gone this far but we also acknowledged that there is a lot of hard work ahead,” she told reporters when met at Kuching airport here today, adding that she never expected her children would be at an international stage so soon.

She also took the opportunity to express her deepest appreciation to Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for sponsoring the twins’ expenses and well-wishers who had also supported them in cash and kind.

Aleysha will sing solo in three vocal genres namely Rock and Ballad, Pop and Broadway with formal and casual wear in the modelling categories plus two vocal duets in Variety and Pop with Ryan.

Ryan has been entered in Pop and Open vocal genres with formal and casual wear in the modelling section, along with his duet with his sister.

The twins will join a team of 15 equally aspiring Malaysian talents selected to WCOPA this year, the only international event of its kind held annually in and around Hollywood, the entertainment capital of the world. — Bernama