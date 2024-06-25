Sarikei MP: Harmony among Sarawak’s diverse communities a result of cooperation, strong relations

SARIKEI (June 25): The prosperity, progress and peace enjoyed by Sarawakians so far are not by chance; they are the result of the spirit of cooperation and strong relations among the people, said Sarikei MP Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii.

Huang, who is Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, pointed out that under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Sarawak is renowned for the warmth and harmony among different races, which is also a unique feature of the state.

“The harmony in Sarawak is evident in the interactions between the various ethnic groups in their daily lives.

“By understanding and respecting the diverse customs, cultures and beliefs of people from all races, we can live in harmony with one another,” he said at the ‘Majlis Ngiling Bidai Gawai Perpaduan 2024’ at Rumah Gabriel Inja Goh, Sungai Meradong, Bintangor on Sunday.

His text of speech was read by his representative, Gung Chiu Kiong.

Huang highlighted that these efforts serve as a foundation for strengthening the relationships among the various communities in Sarawak, fostering friendship, promoting unity and enhancing integration among the different races.

In Sarawak, he said, people from different ethnic groups come together to celebrate their respective festivals in harmony.

Meanwhile, Huang has allocated funds to provide 32 water storage tanks, each with a capacity of 1,600 litres for daily use to the longhouse residents, along with three solar lights to improve village lighting.