School’s annual concert records audience of 1,880

MIRI (June 25): SMK Chung Hua Miri recorded an attendance of 1,880 people at its annual concert that was held at its Lee Teck Fook assembly hall from June 21 to 23.

The school’s Parent-Teacher Association chairman Voon Chen Thong, in his speech at the closing ceremony, recounted how he was mesmerised by the performances that were put up by the students under the guidance of teachers.

“Witnessing the performances, we not only marvel at the skills and creativity on display but also understand that it is actually reflecting on values ingrained in these moments.

“Through music, dance and drama, our children learn the importance of teamwork, perseverance and self-expression. They learn to embrace challenges, overcome stage fright and celebrate achievements both big and small,” he said.

He added that events like the concert remind the audience, particularly parents, about the beauty of art, power of creativity, and the joy of shared experiences.

“They remind us why a well-rounded education, which includes the arts, is crucial for the holistic development of our children.”

The annual concert was part of the school’s effort to raise funds to purchase educational tools and to improve the school’s learning environment, besides being a training platform for students to learn to be communicative, to be leaders and to be event planners.