Seminar on China’s Belt and Road Initiative highlights media’s role

In this second of a three-part series, experts highlight the role of new media, AI in disseminating information about China to the world

KUCHING (June 25): A total of 34 media practitioners from 12 countries namely Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Cuba, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Namibia, Ghana, Nigeria, South Sudan, Tunisia, Iraq (Kurdistan) and Grenada recently participated in a field trip and seminar on China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The 14-day field trip and seminar which ran from May 14 to 27 this year provided the participants some insights into the BRI – a global infrastructure development strategy adopted by the Chinese government under the administration of President Xi Jinping.

With emphasis on developing digital infrastructure and regional connectivity through 4G/5G wireless communications, under the sea cables, cloud computing, surveillance and satellite systems; BRI facilitates efforts in enhancing digital connectivity in China as well as in a number of countries that have joined the initiative.

This initiative also meant to promote data sharing and dissemination of information of the Chinese government’s development projects.

Yunnan Daily’s digital media editing centre deputy director Huang Jia Lun said the Chinese government’s initiatives on the digital transformation of traditional media in the new era had its historical roots.

“Before 1949, China’s economy was deteriorating. Then, in 1949, its government revolutionised by working on development, bringing China and its people to new heights.

“The media industry has witnessed this revolution and all the changes brought by the government and as the media, it is our responsibility to observe and report all the work done by the government,” he said.

With China’s economic rise and powers, Huang, however, stressed that these were often misunderstood by the world.

“In the eye of foreign countries, they question China’s reputation and intentions, so by having communication network up and running, not only we get to share accurate information to the world about China, but also establish understanding, trust and friendship between China and other countries globally.

He also emphasised the importance of uniting the people of China through effective communication networks before presenting the country to the world.

With the emergence of new media and Artificial Intelligence (AI), he pointed out that this should not be seen as a threat, but instead a pivotal tool to a country’s development.

Led by Huang, employees at the Yunnan Daily’s Net cloud news were tasked to manage websites and mobile applications featuring news publication and online content.

Apart from publishing news, the department also incorporated AI technology to disseminate information on China by utilising interactive maps with QR codes which would provide access to information on each province, said Huang.

Yunnan Daily’s editorial board member Liu Hong, meanwhile, highlighted the English language as a tool for communication and the key towards achieving effective result.

“Not only has the Chinese government brought technology to BRI, it also involves information sharing among BRI countries in their respective languages, and which is mostly in English,” said Liu.

“For your information, we have many English language news channels in China that are being broadcast in other countries, and this is one of the effective ways to reach out and tell the world about China,” she said during a dialogue session at the seminar.

Academician Prof Wang Yin Hong of Ocean University of China, on the other hand, called for the need to improve the credibility of new media.

The internet, he said, is a good platform to promote sharing of information and social development but, sadly, it has become a tool for spreading fake news, speculations, and sensational headlines, merely to catch viewers’ attention.

“Fake news and misleading headlines can affect the credibility of the news itself because readers will question the seriousness, credibility and authority of the media and this affects the government too,” he said, adding that this dissemination of fake news remains a global concern.

To enhance credibility and improve readers’ satisfaction, he said it is important for media practitioners to produce high-quality news content and respond to public expectations.

From the government’s perspective, he suggested focusing on strengthening the laws and regulations on internet’s content management.

This, he said, would help regulate and enhance government’s transparency, improve safety of internet users, and protect media credibility.

“Laws and regulations would benefit the media industry, enabling them to focus on strengthening the value of truth and authenticity, based on journalism ethics and standards.

“The public as the receiver of information should consciously supervise and report any incorrect information,” Wang added.

Meanwhile, Assoc Prof Wang Bao Hong of Shandong Foreign Trade Vocational College, who is also director of China Aid Training Office, stressed on the pivotal role of the media in enhancing international cooperation among BRI countries.

“It actually does much more than just political relationship. In modern society and as a country, we need a lot of international cooperation in economy, education and cultural, among others, in order to progress further,” she said in an interview with an Iraq (Kurdistan) media representative.

This was echoed by South Sudan’s foreign affairs deputy director Denis Dumo Scopas Sokiri, who lauded the organiser’s efforts to provide participants deeper understanding about China’s media landscape, as well as its diverse cultures and perspectives.

This exchange of knowledge is vital to address transparency issues, reduce the chances of further misunderstanding or miscommunication, as well as to promote a more informed global discourse, he said.

“Our role is to ensure that the stories of our interconnected economies and societies are told accurately and fairly,” he said, citing the media’s critical role to inform, educate and connect people across borders.

This report was compiled from a 14-day ‘Seminar on Press Officers and Journalists of Belt and Road Initiatives Countries’, attended by 34 participants from 12 countries, namely Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Cuba, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Namibia, Ghana, Nigeria, South Sudan, Tunisia, Iraq (Kurdistan) and Grenada.