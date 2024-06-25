Seven nabbed for allegedly taking part in illegal cockfighting in Miri

MIRI (June 25): Three senior citizens were among seven men arrested by the police on Monday for allegedly taking part in an illegal cockfighting session.

Miri district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement last night said that the suspects aged between 26 and 72, were nabbed in an ambush at Kampung Bersatu.

“The police also seized various cockfighting paraphernalia for further investigation,” he added.

Alexson said the case will be investigated under Section 73(1)(g) of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999, which carries a maximum fine of RM2,000, or up to six months in prison, or both, upon conviction.