Sibu pastor falls for phone scam, loses nearly RM44,000

SIBU (June 25): A female pastor here has reported the loss of close to RM44,000 after falling for a phone scam.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the victim, in her 40s, had received a phone call on June 18 from an individual who claimed to be a bank representative.

“The suspect informed the victim that a withdrawal had been made from her bank account that exceeded the limit set.

“The call was then connected to another individual claiming to be a bank officer, who instructed the victim to provide her MyKad number and the 16 digits of her bank card number, as well as other banking information for verification purposes.

“Feeling worried and afraid, the victim followed the instructions from the suspect,” he said.

Zulkipli said when the pastor checked her bank account on June 20, she discovered a total of RM43,988 had been transferred to three unknown bank accounts in five transactions.

“Realising she had been scammed, she lodged a police report on June 23,” he said, adding the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

Zulkipli reminded the public not to entertain calls from unknown persons who claim to be from government departments or agencies or financial institutions.

“If you do answer such calls, do not panic over whatever they tell you and just end the call,” he said.