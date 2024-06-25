Two Sarawakians believed to victims of job scam in Myanmar

KUCHING (June 25): Two Sarawakians are believed to be currently trapped in Myanmar after falling victim to job scams.

The victims, identified only as Hou, 37, and Kueh, 23, are both from Kuching.

Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Sarawak secretary George Lam said he believes both victims are trapped by a job scam syndicate based in KK Garden, Myawaddy, on the eastern border of Myanmar.

Lam said his team would assist the victims’ families to lodge a police report today.

“They have lodged a police report before, but due to nervousness, some important information was omitted.

“We will assist them in lodging additional reports this afternoon and engage with the investigating officer in charge to ensure all crucial details are included,” he told a press conference here after meeting with a Foreign Affairs Ministry officer.

According to the special assistant to Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii, there are many offering seemingly legitimate jobs in Thailand, including on Facebook, where the victims are actually sent to Myanmar.

“I believe this is a fake account. They are posting vacancies on social media, such as Facebook, advertising positions like a lorry driver in Bangkok,” he said.

Lam said many victims often purchase their own flight tickets from Kuching to Kuala Lumpur.

“Then, the flight from KL to Bangkok is arranged by the so-called job scam agent. After that, the agent sends the victims from Thailand to Myanmar,” he said.

He also alluded to potential collusion between scammers and officials at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

“The victims were asked to go through a special counter. For example, today, at this time, please go through counter 32, for example, in KLIA. So that they can exit Malaysia and hop on the flight to Bangkok,” he claimed.

He called on the Immigration Department to investigate the matter.

He also urged Malaysians to be extra cautious when coming across job offers that promise unusually high pay.