Wan Junaidi’s family tree record submitted to Brunei History Centre for further study

KUCHING (June 25): The family tree record of Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar was submitted to the Brunei History Centre on Tuesday for reference and further study.

A report by the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) said the genealogy record is over 200 years old.

It also stated that Wan Junaidi, who is on official visit to Brunei, handed over a copy of the family tree to the permanent secretary to the Brunei Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports Pengiran Mohd Hasnan Pengiran Ali Hassan during his visit to the centre.

Accompanied by his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi, Wan Junaidi and his entourage proceeded to the centre’s Genealogy Exhibition Hall, which also displayed lineages related to the history of Brunei Darussalam.

During the visit, an official from the Brunei History Centre explained on the study of the family lineage and history of Wan Junaidi’s mother, Sharifah Hanifah, who was said to be from the Al Aiydrus family from the Faqih Muqqaddam lineage, according to the original handwritten notes by Brunei History Centre researcher Jamil Al-Sufri.

According to the Ukas report, the genealogy of Wan Junaidi’s mother is still incomplete and further research will be carried out on the rediscovery as a source of study.

On the other hand, the genealogy of Tuanku Jaafar, father of Wan Junaidi, has been completed by the Genealogy Unit, Research and Documentation Division of the Brunei History Centre.

The results of the research found that his father’s lineage comes from the family of Sayid Yassin Al-Yahya from Terengganu, Sayyid Agil from Banting, Sarawak, Sayyid Muhammad, Sayyid Hamid, Sayyid Zainal Abidin, and Tuanku Hassan.

Joining Wan Junaidi at the visit of the History Centre were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and his wife Dato Dayang Morliah Datuk Awang Daud, as well as the Sarawak State Secretary, Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki and his wife, Datin Amar Baduyah Bujang.