1,000 participants from 10 Asean countries in Kuching for Rainforest Youth Summit

KUCHING (June 26): A total of 1,000 participants representing 40 universities from 10 Asean countries are here for the inaugural Rainforest Youth Summit 2024 (RAYS2024) from today until Friday.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg called RAYS a significant milestone that emphasises Sarawak’s dedication to engaging the youth in sustainability and conservation efforts.

“This summit aligns with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those related to life on land and climate action.

“Young people are critical agents of change, and we have seen numerous successful youth-led initiatives making a positive impact on the environment,” he said in a speech read by Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Abang Johari said through the summit, Sarawak is leading a chorus of voices to foster a global network of young conservationists and to develop actionable strategies for rainforest preservation.

“I urge all participants to actively engage in the summit’s activities and to carry the momentum forward into their communities,” he said.

RAYS2024 was designed to focus on youth engagement, aiming to familiarise future leaders with the responsibility of ensuring a sustainable future.

The summit will provide a platform for youths to showcase their creative advocacies and efforts, ensuring that their voices are heard and their ideas empowered.

The diverse gathering hosts more than 30 renowned speakers from the Asean region as well as Fiji, Uganda, India, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

Among those present at the launching were Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Deputy Minister Datuk Snowdan Lawan; Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts permanent secretary Datu Sherrina Hussaini; Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chairman Datuk Dennis Ngau; and STB chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor.