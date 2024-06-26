Abd Karim: Federal ministry to meet with Premier on Malaysia My Second Home issue

KUCHING (June 26): The federal Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) will meet with Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in a week’s time to discuss the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme issue.

In revealing this, Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who is Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts Minister, said he was made to understand that for MM2H, Motac would delegate authority.

“I just want to know what this delegation of authority is about. Does it include the authority for Sarawak to issue licences to the agencies that will manage the MM2H programme?

“Does the delegation of authority include the power to issue licences or is that still held by Motac?

“If you want to delegate authority, do it fully. Don’t give with one hand and take away with the other. We don’t like that,” Abdul Karim told a press conference after launching the Rainforest Youth Summit 2024 (RAYS2024) here today.

Abdul Karim opined that consultation with the Sabah and Sarawak governments should have preceded Motac’s circular on May 27 halting MM2H programme applications in both states.

He stressed that neither Sabah nor Sarawak were consulted about suspending applications.

“It was bulldozed through, it became a matter under the federal list, and that is why we are not too happy. Even though we are not too happy, we know tourism is something that is for us to share.

“It is something for the federal government, because any tourists that come in, it will benefit Malaysia, it will benefit the states.

“That is why we agreed to work together, not for Motac to dictate the state, saying this and that, and then suddenly release the circular on May 27,” he said.

However, Abdul Karim added the “little hiccup” on the MM2H issue will be settled soon.