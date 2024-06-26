Air navigation charges hike in 2025 to provide more revenue in supporting CAAM ops, says Loke 

KUALA LUMPUR (June 26): The government is studying the new increase in Air Navigation Charges with effect from next year, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Air Navigation Charges apply to any aircraft passing through the national airspace.

According to Loke, the increase will boost the revenue of the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) which will be the sole regulatory body of the civil aviation industry in Malaysia and enable it to finance its own operations without injection of government funds.

“It will provide a significant increase in income to CAAM and we will be able to pay a higher salary rate to our staff.

“This is because many international planes, especially those going to Changi Airport in Singapore, pass through our airspace,” he said when winding up the debate on the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (Amendment) Bill 2024 for the second reading at the Dewan Rakyat.

The bill presented by Loke was approved by a majority vocal vote after it was debated today.

Commenting on MYAirline Sdn Bhd, he said no company has yet agreed to take over the airline even though several negotiations have been held.

He said the Transport Ministry imposes conditions on companies interested in taking over MYAirline’s licence to settle passengers’ refund claims.

“But, unfortunately, none of the companies are successful or interested in taking over MYAirline. At this point, we are still looking at how to take action against the company’s management or its board of directors over the losses incurred by passengers,” he said. – Bernama