APM Miri personnel take just 8 minutes to catch cobra from shoe rack

MIRI (June 26): It was swift work for Miri Civil Defence Force (APM Miri) personnel today when they only needed eight minutes to capture a cobra.

APM Miri received a distress call at 10.11am from a horrified 71-year-old woman, who had discovered a cobra coiling on the shoe rack at her house in Morsjaya here.

A team of four APM personnel was sent to the location.

“Upon arrival, the team met with the elderly woman, who related that she spotted the cobra on the shoe rack outside the house.

“The team immediately searched for the cobra and found it still coiling on the shoe rack,” APM Miri said in a statement.

The cobra measured around half a metre long.

It was later released into its natural habitat and the operation ended at 10.35am.