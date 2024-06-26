Director: Unifor closely monitors projects to ensure timely completion

KUCHING (June 26): The Unit for Other Religion (Unifor) closely monitors the development of construction or renovation projects for houses of worship and missionary schools to ensure they are completed according to the set schedule.

Its director Datu Jack Aman said there are several projects, which have received grants from the Sarawak government through Unifor, facing problems in their implementation.

“At the moment, we are closely monitoring the implementation of the projects. The number of ‘sick projects’ is not many, only one or two. The reason is that allocation is insufficient.

“To clarify, we approve the amount of allocation in stages and if the grant given is not enough, a new application can be submitted for us to help,” he said.

He said this when met at a blood donation campaign here today, which was jointly organised by Unifor with the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas), Kuching Division Journalists Association (KDJA) and Plaza Merdeka Shopping Centre, with the support of Sarawak General Hospital Blood Bank.

Jack also reminded Unifor grant recipients and project contractors to complete all projects according to the set period and specifications.

According to him, the state government through Unifor this year has approved RM110 million to help build or repair non-Muslim houses of worship as well as missionary schools in the state.

Of the RM110 million approved by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, RM90 million is for worship houses and RM20 million for missionary schools.

“We have approved several projects this year. Once the funds have been distributed, we really hope that these projects can be completed in less than a year as the money should not be used for other purposes or kept in the account.

“The assistance from Unifor is to build as well as renovate houses of worship or (missionary) schools. If you have received this assistance, these projects must be implemented,” he stressed.

On the blood donation campaign, Jack said it was Unifor’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme in an effort to help restock the blood supply at the hospital’s blood bank.

He said this was the second such campaign held in collaboration with agencies and associations.

“We will hold the same CSR programme in the future if there are other agencies willing to work together.”

The blood donation campaign, which ran from 10am to 12pm, saw 80 people come forward to donate blood.

Also present were Ukas director Samuel Simon and KDJA president Ronnie Teo.