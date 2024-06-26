EMTOP sales offer professionals, DIY fans chance to upgrade toolkits

KUALA LUMPUR (June 25): Time to use EMTOP to fix your car, remodel your house, and makeover your garden.

Running from June 15 to July 31, EMTOP’s four main sales – the Automotive Tools Mega Sale, the Renovation Tools Big Sale, the Hardware Essentials Saver Sale, and the Gardening Tools Hot Sale—offer the ideal opportunity to upgrade your toolkit for both professional tradespeople and do-it-yourselfers.

While the Renovation items Big Sale has a large selection of home improvement items, the Automotive Tools Mega Sale provides essential car maintenance tools.

For everything you need for a stunning garden, check out the Gardening Tools Hot Sale and the Hardware Essentials Saver Sale for fantastic savings on essential tools and accessories.

Visit EMTOP stores to take advantage of these amazing savings and finish your projects with top-quality tools at unbeatable prices with over 130 products at up to 50 per cent off.

Purchases of RM100 or more on specific EMTOP items will receive a free raincoat.

The retailer is also running its continuous Mid-Year Super Sale, which runs through June and offers 50 per cent off the brand’s merchandise.

Lithium-ion blowers are now available for RM230 (normally RM460); heat guns are priced at RM85 (normally RM170); impact drills are priced at RM105 (normally RM210); and lithium-ion impact wrenches are priced at RM415 (normally RM830).

Discounted hardware tools include power tools, accessories, equipment, air tools, garden tools, hand tools, measurement tools, water pumps, and more.

To explore a full list of discounted items, visit https://www.emtop.com/my/more-info.

EMTOP, a globally recognised brand available in 80 countries, was introduced to Malaysia by MR DIY Group in April 2023 with the opening of Malaysia’s first EMTOP store in the Klang Valley.

Power tools and accessories are among the more than 1,000 high-quality hardware items that EMTOP sells.

Among the main features of EMTOP products is the standard battery, which is compatible with more than 100 tools and offers consumers efficiency and convenience.

To learn more about EMTOP visit emtop.com/my, and its social media channels on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information about MR DIY, visit mrdiy.com, e-commerce platform, mrdiy.com.my, and its social media channels on Facebook and Instagram.