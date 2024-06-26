Food seller in Melaka compounded for charging 10 sen to use QR code transaction

MELAKA (June 26): A food trader was compounded RM200 after being raided by the Melaka Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) when he allegedly charged an additional one per cent for each transaction using the Quick Response Code (QR Code).

Melaka KPDN director Norena Jaafar said the raid at Medan Selera Jalan Tun Ali, Kampung Morten this morning was carried out based on a complaint received from a consumer after finding that the breakfast menu he bought was charged an additional 10 sen for food and drinks costing RM3.70.

It was clear that the customer had to pay RM3.80 when making payment using the payment platform before lodging a complaint with Melaka KPDN.

“The reason given by the trader was because he had to bear the service charge by the banking side, but a check carried out found it was not true, including no notification from the transaction service provider.

“The trader was fined RM200 for committing an offence under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act (AKHAP) 2011 and at the same time, an investigation paper will be opened for further action,” she told reporters here today.

Commenting further, Norena said that although the case is the first in Melaka and action has been taken, the matter has been detected since the beginning of this year, which shows that the price increase is not due to the issue of diesel price increases.

“We advise users of this online banking transaction method to always check the receipt and the price charged by the seller. This is because many do not notice that they are getting additional charges and traders only tell them if asked,” he said. – Bernama