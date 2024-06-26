Govt records important in safeguarding S’wak’s interests, says State Secretary

KUCHING (June 26): Government records play an important role in safeguarding Sarawak’s interests as the state government is in the midst of digitalising its services, said State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.

He said accurate historical records could serve as the foundation for the state government to reclaim Sarawak’s rights as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“With a proper record in place, government agencies or departments can provide the best services to the people, as well as expediting the work process,” he said when officiating at the Sarawak Civil Service Records Management Evaluation and Recognition awards ceremony at the State Library here today.

Mohamad Abu Bakar also remarked the construction of a new state archive centre was timely to meet the needs of Sarawak in storing historical documents for future reference.

“The construction of a new centre will ensure the records produced by the state civil service will be properly documented and to serve as reference for future generations,” he said.