Headmaster in Bintulu remanded by MACC to help in false claim probe

BINTULU (June 26): A headmaster of a primary school here has been remanded for six days to assist the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) in an investigation of a false claim worth RM124,563.70.

A source from the commission said the remand order was issued by Magistrate Galvin Loo Wei Ling after allowing MACC’s application to remand the 55-year-old suspect at the Bintulu Magistrate’s Court.

The man was arrested by the MACC on June 24 at 9.30pm near a school in Kuala Annau, Tatau near here.

He was then remanded for six days from June 25 to July 1 to assist in the investigation.

According to the source, the man was suspected of colluding with a contractor to supply food to the school’s dormitory.

However, the quantity of food items was not the same as the amount ordered.

The application for continued remand was handled by MACC investigating officer Muhammad Shahfiruddin Md Darim while the man was not represented by a lawyer.