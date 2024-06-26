Inaugural WAK Sibu Satellite Festival to take place July 25-28

SIBU (June 26): The inaugural WAK Sibu Satellite Festival will take place at Sibu Heritage Centre from July 25 to 28.

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley said the festival is an extension of the What About Kuching (WAK) initiative, aimed at promoting local arts, culture and lifestyle, as well as boosting tourism.

“This festival is designed to inspire creativity and global cultural exchange by inviting local artists, musicians and the general public to contribute their talents.

“Additionally, the programme includes live music performances, arts and crafts exhibitions, children’s events and professional workshops,” he told a press conference here Monday.

He said starting as a community-based initiative in 2017, WAK has grown into a major event in Sarawak’s tourism landscape, successfully attracting 277,766 visitors in 2023.

“With the support of (Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister) Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, WAK is now expanding to Sibu to help highlight the city’s creative community.

“The WAK Sibu Satellite Festival will serve as a platform for local artists, musicians, community groups, and art and culture enthusiasts to participate in various events,” he said.

Festival manager Brendan Chin said WAK Sibu, themed ‘Celebrate Arts, Culture and Lifestyle’, is a new initiative launched by SMC.

He said those interested in participating can submit their programme proposals through the festival’s official website until June 30.

More information and submission guidelines can be found here or here.