Journalists gain more insights than anticipated at BRI seminar

In the final part of this series, journalists speak about the knowledge and experiences gained throughout their two-week stay in China

MIRI (June 26): Thirty-four participants of the ‘Seminar on Press Officers and Journalists of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Countries’ gained more than what they had initially expected during the intensive 14-day programme held from May 14 to 27.

Malaysia was represented at the seminar by a journalist from The Borneo Post and editor of See Hua Daily News (Sabah), as well as a news anchor from TV Sarawak.

Apart from Malaysia, the seminar was participated by media personnel from Azerbaijan, Cuba, Ghana, Grenada, Iraq (Kurdistan), Namibia, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, South Sudan, Tunisia and Uzbekistan.

Organised by Shandong Foreign Trade Vocational College, facilitated by China Aid Training and sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China, the programme mainly took place in Qingdao, a city in eastern Shandong province of China.

The seminar comprised discussion and information sharing sessions providing insights on China’s historical background; the revolution of media industry based on experiences by local news agencies such as Dazhong Daily and Bandao Urban Daily; and media etiquettes/

There were also field trips and tours to the television broadcast studio of Qingdao West Coast Integrated Media Centre, Yunnan Daily Press Group in Kunming city, and Museum of Communications University of China in Beijing.

Press officials and journalists were also brought on cultural visit to Qingdao International Sailing Centre, Hong Qiao Pearl Market, and to historical sites like Beigou Village and the Great Wall of China.

Shandong Foreign Trade Vocational College president Diao Jian Dong congratulated and thanked the participants for enthusiastically taking part in all the activities planned throughout the two-week seminar.

“During the 14 days, amid the many cultural and communication challenges, participants have successfully adapted and completed the training schedules.

“We have key speakers who are experts from news agencies and universities giving seminars and sharing information. There were also visits to media centres.

“We believe that through this arrangement, participants have gained better understanding of the development of China’s new media industry. Surely, we hope it can bring inspiration to your work,” he said in his closing address.

He added that the seminar is just the beginning of China’s and participating countries’ friendly relations, and hoped that the efforts could promote and establish more mutually beneficial cooperation projects between governments, media and enterprises.

Representative speaker Denis Dumo Scopas Sokiri, who is deputy director of South Sudan’s Foreign Affairs, thanked the China government for the opportunity to learn about country and the technology evolvement around the media industry.

“This seminar has been invaluable in offering us a deeper understanding of China’s experiences and practices in news and media development. For many of us, our prior exposure to China was limited to what we have seen in the news.

“So, visiting here had profoundly deepened our understanding and we believe that our relationships as members of the Belt and Road countries will continue to grow stronger.

“It has also provided opportunities for capacity building for press officials and journalists from news agencies among Belt and Road countries,” Denis said in his address during the seminar’s closing and graduation ceremony on May 27.

The senior reporter observed that throughout the two weeks, the participants not only gained knowledge but also forged new friendship and professional connections with each other.

“This seminar has successfully united us from different BRI countries, fostering deep understanding of China’s history and promoting friendly relations within the media sector.”

Taha Jalal Mustafa, assistant manager of Rudaw Media Network in Iraq (Kurdistan), recapped the participants’ experience as “extraordinary and exceptionally meaningful”.

“The two weeks of teaching and learning had left a lasting impact on all participants.

“The collaboration between China and our country (Iraq) was instrumental in the seamless execution of this initiative. The efforts made ensure that the sessions were not only seminar but also engaging and inspiring.

“The knowledge and skills imparted during this period will undoubtedly contribute significantly to our professional growth and development,” he said in his appreciation note.

One of Malaysia’s representatives, Sabah-based See Hua Daily News editor Teo Jiu Jun, likened the opportunity of participating in the seminar to opening a whole new door.

“The media industry in Malaysia is struggling in this digital era, but China has begun transforming its media landscape 10 years ago.

“Today, they have fully integrated AI and become one of the leading countries in multimedia and journalism. This helps restore and strengthen its role at the times when the media industry is labelled as a ‘sunset industry’.

“China’s Belt and Road Initiative may be seen as threat by Western countries, but it actually is a long-term vision and proactive strategy, which is something many economically stagnant countries can learn from,” Teo shared of her opinion post-seminar.

She added that apart from Malaysia, there are BRI countries that may not know a lot about China and only learn about it through the news.

The 14-day seminar allowed participants to immerse themselves in Chinese culture and preserved heritage, while experiencing the technological convenience of using mobile applications for various services.

Shandong Foreign Trade Vocational College (SFTVC), founded in 1964, is a national highly recognised institution by the Ministry of Education of China, with more than 12,000 yearly enrolments.

Over the past 60 years, it has produced more than 80,000 graduates who have established more than 3,000 foreign trade enterprises with import and export sales of more than US$3 million.

China Aid Training as a facilitating department has conducted hundreds of trainings.

Since 2012 until April this year, the department has facilitated tens of thousands of international participants from 144 countries. The training covers trade, logistics, sports, manufacturing as well as other sectors that are sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce of China.

Through SFTVC, the department has also successfully held several seminar programmes since 2018, namely ‘Seminar for Journalists and Media Professionals of African Union in 2018’, ‘Seminar on News Media (Jubilee Party) for Kenya in 2019’, and ‘Seminar on Young Leaders of Journalists Organisations in countries along the Belt and Road Route’.

These programmes not only garnered coverage from domestic and foreign media outlets and achieved positive social benefits but also helped China in maintaining close ties with the countries of the participants.

Since 2012, the department has signed memorandums of cooperation with Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Colombia and many other countries, as well as establishing overseas training bases in Nigeria, South Sudan, Cuba, Grenada, among other BRI countries.

This report was compiled from a 14-day ‘Seminar on Press Officers and Journalists of Belt and Road Initiatives Countries’, attended by 34 participants from 12 countries, namely Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Cuba, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Namibia, Ghana, Nigeria, South Sudan, Tunisia, Iraq (Kurdistan) and Grenada.