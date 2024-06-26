Julaihi: Pulau Bruit water supply project at 91 pct, fully completed this October

SEMOP (June 26): The water supply development project in Pulau Bruit has reached 91 per cent progress and is expected to be fully completed by October this year, said Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi.

The Utility and Telecommunication Minister said RM84.4 million project was implemented by Sibu Water Board to overcome problems of water shortages, especially in the northern areas such as Kampung Penipah, Kampung Tekajung, and Kampung Bruit.

During a site visit yesterday, he said the project is part of efforts to improve water supply infrastructure in areas experiencing critical water issues.

He added the main infrastructure developed has booster pump stations in Serdeng and Saai; ductile iron pipes from Serdeng to Semop; high-level reservoir tanks in Semop, Saai, Penibong, and Penipah; as well as a 48km high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe supplying water to Pulau Bruit and its surrounding areas.

“Once complete, the system will go through rigorous testing and commissioning to ensure all components work smoothly. This process may involve temporary disruptions and water quality issues, but it is important to identify and correct any leaks.

“We hope the system will provide treated water to Pulau Bruit. Apart from the water treatment plant in Tanjung Manis, we also have a source from the water treatment plant in Bayong in Sarikei, whose capacity is being upgraded from 30 million litres of water per day to 60 million litres per day,” said Julaihi.

He said in addition to the new infrastructure, the state government also approved an allocation of RM1.085 billion to replace and upgrade old pipes throughout Sarawak over a period of five years.

“As much as RM247 million of the allocation will be utilised this year to replace and upgrade old pipes, and part of the allocated amount is for Pulau Bruit.

Also present was Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk Abdullah Saidol.