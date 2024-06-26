Keyfield acquires accommodation workboat currently in Miri

KUCHING (June 26): The upcoming quarter (3Q) is set to be a strong one for Keyfield International Bhd (Keyfield) having acquired a second hand accommodation workboat (AWB) for US$6 million (RM28.28 million), currently laid up in Miri.

Researchers with Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) reiterated that Keyfield is acquiring the second-hand dynamic positioning 2 (DP2) enabled AWB named MV Belait Barakah with a 152-passenger capacity from Belait Barakah Sdn Bhd.

The vessel is currently idle and laid up in Miri, Sarawak.

“Keyfield will spend an additional RM10 million to bring the vessel back to working conditions within 90 to 120 days after the completion of the deal in 3Q24,” it said in its analysis yesterday.

“Separately, Keyfield has placed an order for a new DP2 AWB with Jingjiang Nanyang Shipbuilding Co Ltd (JNS) and Nantong Shunyang Trade and Development Co Ltd (NTSD) in China for US$30.5 million or RM143.7 million.

The AWB can accommodate 239 passengers and uses a diesel-electric propulsion system.

Kenanga Research saw that the total capital outlay of RM182 million will turn Keyfield from a net cash of RM39 million as at end-1QFY24 to a net debt and gearing of RM143 million and 0.2 times which are still highly manageable.

“We expect strong 2Q and 3Q ahead as all its vessels will be operating near full capacity post the monsoon season,” it commented, noting that the majority of Keyfield’s AWBs are currently engaged in medium-term charters of six to nine months.

“Should demand for AWBs remain robust, we project that the group could secure higher daily DCR for FY25. Given the tight supply of offshore support vessels (OSV) in Malaysia on robust activities, we expect discounted cash rates (DCRs) to continue rising in coming months.

“We raise our FY25 net profit forecast by six per cent after factoring in contribution from MV Belait Barakah. We assume 75 per cent vessel utilisation with a DCR of RM110,000.”