Local, international teams to battle it out at 6th Selangau Raft Safari

SIBU (June 26): A total of 50 local and international teams are expected to participate in the sixth edition of the Selangau Raft Safari held in connection with the Selangau Carnival taking place from July 25 to 28.

Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said a new category for the safari was formed for the village security and development committee (JKKK), taking place on the carnival’s last day.

“The JKKK category is specifically designed to encourage the participation of local villagers. Thus, in total there are five categories, namely government, men’s open, women’s open, and mixed,” he said.

Sempurai added that the rafting challenge is a signature event for the carnival that promises to be an exhilarating experience for participants and visitors.

“The rafting route covers a total 29 kilometres from the starting point at Rumah Seli at Nanga Senunok in Ulu Mukah and finishing at Selangau bazaar,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Registration for the raft challenge can be done online here.

Other events to be held during the carnival are a community run, ‘Kumang’ and ‘Keling’ contests, ‘Pekit main asal Iban’ (Iban culture and tradition competitions), ‘kugiran’ (battle of the bands) contest, futsal tournament, and remote control powerboat race.

“The highlights of this year’s carnival are the Kumang and Keling contests, and we’re focusing on improving their quality. Contrary to what others have said, the Kumang pageantry is a platform to promote our ‘ngepan’ (traditional costumes).

“It is not a show of disrespect to our Iban women. If we don’t promote our ‘ngepan’, I’m sure in the long run, our future generations will not know what our traditional costumes are,” said Sempurai.

Among those present were SRDC secretary Ng Siang Wei and event organising chairman Councillor Minggu Angga.