Maid assaulted severely before her death – witness

KOTA KINABALU (June 26): A forensic dentistry specialist told a High Court here today that in her opinion, a maid, who was allegedly murdered by her employers, was assaulted severely just before she died and experienced immense pain throughout the ordeal.

Under examination-in-chief by the prosecution, Dr Norhayati Jaffar, who was testifying before Justice Datuk Dr Lim Hock Leng, rated the pain experienced by the deceased was 10 out of 10.

In her witness statement, she stated that the findings on two upper left incisors indicated that there was an attempt to pull them out of the mouth but unsuccessful.

When the prosecution referred and showed to the witness an plier, and asked whether the tool can be used to do the alleged act on the deceased, the witness said, “Can”.

She further stated in her witness statement that the incident would be very painful to the deceased if it was done without any local anaesthetic to numb the pain as compared to the extraction procedure done professionally in the dental clinic.

The prosecution asked when were the injuries inflicted, Dr Norhayati answered that “In my opinion, the injuries suffered by the deceased probably happened quite closely to the time of the death because the wounds were still open during examination on the deceased at the mortuary.”

However, the witness said that it cannot be said with absolute certainty the exact time due to the decomposition changes of the deceased’s body.

The prosecution had previously said that based on evidence, the deceased, Siti Afiah Daeng Damin, was found dead at the crime scene on December 13, 2021 at night.

The 28-year-old Malaysian was allegedly killed between December 8 – 11, 2021 at the third floor of a condominium in Penampang.

On trial are the deceased’s bosses – contractor Mohammad Ambree Yunos @ Unos, 40, and his wife Etiqah Siti Noorashikeen Mohd Sulong, 33, who faced a charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

If found guilty, they are liable to the death sentence or a jail term of up to 40 years and whipping of not less than 12 times, upon conviction.

Dr Norhayati further stated in her witness statement that the findings also indicated that all the injuries suffered by the deceased could have been the result of an assault on the mouth area and happened closer to the time of death as seen from the lack of healing process of the injuries.

She also stated that the soft tissue injuries could have resulted in excessive bleeding as normally seen in any wound inside the mouth.

The witness testified that the deceased suffered eight soft tissue injuries on the lips as well as inside the mouth while for dental injuries, she sustained trauma on six permanent anterior teeth.

Dr Norhayati further said in her witness statement that all the broken or fractured teeth were located in the front part of the mouth, which again were consistent in either assault or trauma cases.

“Out of the six broken teeth, the two upper incisors were found to be in worse condition from the other teeth, the fracture crown of these two teeth extended into the neck area of these teeth, which is the border between the crown and root on the posterior surface with nerve exposure, whilst fracturing the thin alveolar bone (socket) for the upper left central incisor tooth,” she said.

The witness said that the gums surrounding these two teeth on the posterior surface appeared to be detached or separated from the teeth surfaces as compared to the remaining gums inside the mouth.

“These type of dental and bone fractures and also detachment of the gum are not commonly seen in an accidental trauma case due to the position and location of the said area.

“The fractures and gum injury indicated that these two teeth were being gripped so hard around the neck area near the gum and the pressure of the grip resulted in fracturing the dental tissues and the bony wall on the posterior surface, which would not happen by accident.”

The witness also said in her witness statement that the incident also most probably happened close to the time of death due to the lack of healing process of the detached gum behind them.

“As for the other broken teeth, the incident could also happened around the same time or slightly earlier,” she added.

This case was first brought to court on December 29, 2021.

On April 26, 2022 Etiqah, who was represented by counsel Dato’ Seri Rakhbir Singh, had succeeded in her appeal against a High Court’s verdict which disallowed her be released on a bail and she was released on RM30,000 bail with one local surety by the Court of Appeal here.

Then on October 20, 2022 Mohammad Ambree, who was defended by counsel Datuk Ram Singh, was granted bail of RM30,000 with RM10,000 with two local sureties by a High Court here.

The trial will resume tomorrow.