MPs challenged to fight for more federal-funded road projects in Sarawak

KUCHING (June 26): Members of Parliament (MPs) from Sarawak have been challenged to fight for more federal-funded road development projects in the state.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian pointed out the federal government collects the road tax of all vehicles.

He said more federal road projects are needed to address traffic congestion across Sarawak.

The Batu Kawa assemblyman said all new roads in his constituency are funded by the Sarawak government, including the Batu Kawa Second Bridge and new access road, which is a massive and significant development project.

According to him, the RM160 million project involving the new bridge and more than 5km of new dual carriageway road will help to alleviate ongoing traffic issues in the area.

“Due to the rapid development of Batu Kawa, there has been a significant increase in both population and traffic leading to frequent jams along Jalan Batu Kawa and Datuk Chong Kiun Kong Bridge,” he said in a statement today.

The statement followed the completion of land survey work for the Batu Kawa Second Bridge and new access road project.

Dr Sim praised the Land and Survey Department for swiftly completing an important milestone for the project.

He said other related works would hopefully be expedited as well to ensure construction can begin as soon as possible.

“The next step is to actively handle land acquisition and project tender matters,” he said.

The statement added since Dr Sim was elected Batu Kawa assemblyman in 2016, he has focused on addressing traffic congestion by constructing new roads to disperse traffic flow.

The numerous new access roads that have been completed in recent years include Jalan Tan Sri Wee Boon Ping, which connects Jalan Stephen Yong to Mile 4 1/2 Kuching-Serian road, new access road from Kampung Segedup to Jalan Sungai Maong and Matang, and Kwang Tiong Garden alternative access road.

“All the above new roads are open to traffic and have assisted to ease the heavy traffic congestion,” he said.

He added a new access road to Jalan Ensing Timur from Jalan Datuk Tan Men Chong/Jalan Stapok Utama Junction, Batu Kawa is now under construction.

He also announced the approval of a 3km link road from Jalan Stephen Yong traffic lights through Kampung Segedup to Matang, which will be constructed soon.