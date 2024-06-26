MR DIY ART contest presents over RM100,000 cash prizes to 22 young Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR (June 25): The MR DIY Art Competition 2024 presented 22 young Malaysian artists over RM100,000 in cash prizes.

Mohd Farizal Puadi, 43, a lecturer at the Department of Creative Multimedia, Faculty of Arts, Sustainability and Creative Industries, Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris, from Sungkai, Perak, and Iklil Ali Ahmad Shukri, 19, a student at Universiti Teknologi Mara, won the Grand Prize in the public and education institution categories.

Farizal received RM15,000 while Iklil won RM4,000.

Farizal’s ‘Malaysia Madani’ was inspired by Malaysia’s 15th General Election and recorded a critical moment in history.

He said the national flag symbolises Malaysia’s diversity and uniqueness.

He used a stitching technique reminiscent of upholstered furniture to symbolise Malaysia’s societal diversity and how its diverse cultures and heritage are woven together to create a harmonious nation.

In ‘Surat untuk Dunia: Bertemu Cinta di Garis Horizontal,’ Iklil described his artistic experience.

His artistic parents inspired him to study fine arts as a student and thus his work reflects his parents, instructors, friends, and life lessons; showing that pure love can defeat hate and create peace.

“At MR DIY, we believe in the power of creativity and innovation. This art competition aims to recognise the creativity and dedication that drives our success,” said MR DIY Group CEO Adrian Ong at the prize-giving event in Selangor.

He said ‘Reality of Abstraction’ urges artists to explore and illustrate the relationship between the abstract and the real, preserving a connection to the real world.

“This theme challenges perceptions, encourages individuals to look deeper, and contemplate more sophisticated interpretations,” he said.

He noted that several of the winning paintings masterfully blended Malay, Chinese, Indian, Iban, and Kadazan ethnic elements, showing that cultural differences have no limitations in art.

“Efforts like this can inspire Malaysians to look beyond the obvious and appreciate the deeper nuances in our relationship with society and each other,” he said.

“Creativity is a cornerstone of progress and by fostering artistic expression, we can contribute to a more vibrant and dynamic society. This competition is one of many ways we want artists to share their vision and voices with the world.”

The yearly competition, organised by Malaysia’s largest home improvement shop MR DIY Group [M] Berhad, is in its third year.

This year, almost 1,000 entries from throughout the country were received, including 322 from primary and secondary schools.

For the first time, the competition included public and educational organisations to inspire more Malaysians to show off their talents.

Judges for this year’s competition were Fauzan Omar, Safrizal Sharir, Leong Mei Yin, Bingley Sim, and Ong.

The public can view the prize-winning work at MR DIY PLUS IPC Shopping Centre until June 30 and at Segaris Art Centre, Publika from July 1-7.

Visit mrdiy.com or on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok for a full list of award winners and additional information on the MR DIY Annual Art Competition.