National Audit Dept targets online audit process by next June, says AG

KUCHING (June 26): The National Audit Department is seeking to improve its efficiency by targeting to execute its audit process via online by June next year, said Auditor-General Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi.

She said this is part of a series of initiatives introduced to enhance the department’s works in identifying weaknesses in government administration and services, and rectifying measures to strengthen investor confidence and minimise corruption.

“With a new digital system in place, it is hoped the audit process carried out by the National Audit Department will be more transparent and comprehensive through the usage of big data analytics,” she said.

Wan Suraya when speaking at the opening ceremony of the inaugural National Auditors Conference 2024 held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching yesterday.

Adding on, she said the findings of the National Audit Department have always been disclosed transparently through the publishing of the Auditor-General Report or monitoring via the Auditor-General’s Dashboard.

Moreover, she said the department is in the midst of amending the Audit Act 1957 that would provide space for the Auditor-General to follow up on improvement measures undertaken by government ministries or agencies in line with upholding accountability in using public funds.

She explained the department’s new approach, termed as ‘follow the public money’, will ensure public funds are managed in a more orderly manner with its intended objectives achieved.