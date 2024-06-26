National Training Week 2024 offers more this year

NATIONAL Training Week 2024 (NTW 2024) in Sarawak has hit the ground running, following the success of last year’s programme, NTW 2023.

During NTW 2023, an enrolment of over 129,000 Malaysians were recorded alongside more 500,000 cumulative training hours through its various courses.

This year’s NTW 2024 from June 24-30, aims to upskill Malaysians from all walks of life while empowering them with the knowledge necessary to enable them to play an active role in advancing the nation’s growth and well-being.

The NTW 2024, themed ‘Inspiring Malaysian Excellence through Lifelong Learning’ is an effort by the Human Resource Development Corp (HRD Corp) and has already had over 240,000 enrolments so far despite its original target of 200,000.

Amounting to a training value of RM200 million, there will be more than 60,000 free courses that participants will be able to choose from.

However, aside from its free courses, NTW 2024 will play host to a number of exciting and informational programmes that will run throughout the week.

HDR Corp said different states will hold different events and programmes to cater and address a wide number of topics for different socioeconomic groups.

For Kuching, participants will be able to take part in the Basic Product and Service Development Seminar which be held at the Kota Samarahan Industrial Training Institute on June 26.

This will be a joint partnership with the National Institute of Entrepreneurship (INSKEN).

Also being held in Kuching is the Learning and Development Carnival, a partnership with DJI Academy Malaysia on June 27 at the Hills Shopping Mall.

For those in Sibu, one of the main events that can be looked forward to is the Tips Towards a Better Retirement and Financial programme, courtesy of the Sibu Municipal Council and the Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP).

This event will be held on June 26 at the Sibu Municipal Council.

The other not-to-be-missed event in Sibu is the Social Inclusion with Autistic Children on June 27 at the AGAPE Centre in Sibu.

A collaboration with the Methodist Pilley Institute, participants will learn the ins and outs of dealing with special-needs children and how to foster togetherness.

As for those in Bintulu, an Antenatal Class – Parenting Journey Begins Here was held for expecting parents in partnership with the Bintulu Medical Centre on June 23.

Similar to the one being held in Kuching, a Basic Product and Service Development Seminar will be held on June 27 in Bintulu and on June 29 in Miri.

Meanwhile, the free courses will focus on five main pillars – life skills, future skills, creativity and innovation, financial, and sustainable development.

For individuals, NTW 2024 will boost employment opportunities as well as career advancing options while for whole industries, participants will be able to address the skills gaps by hiring the right kind of employees for the job.

As such, initiatives like the NTW 2024 will help the government achieve the goal of having a 35 per cent skilled workforce by 2030 as well as attract more foreign investment because of the strong skills and dynamic talents of Malaysians.

HDR Corp said as technology continues evolving and accelerating in the workforce, it is vital for Malaysians to upskill and increase their knowledge in order to remain relevant.

Furthermore, catering to all walks of life, the NTW 2024 will have a variety of programmes for students, organisations and senior citizens among others.

The agency also added it hopes to continue inspiring Malaysians on the benefits of lifelong learning in both professional and personal areas.

“We also hope to promote collaboration among the corporate sectors and government agencies to strengthen Malaysia’s learning and development landscape.”