National Training Week 2024 to offer more this year

NATIONAL Training Week 2024 (NTW 2024) in Sabah has kickstarted successfully, following last year’s programme, NTW 2023.

During NTW 2023, an enrolment of over 129,000 Malaysians was recorded alongside more 500,000 cumulative training hours through its various courses.

This year’s NTW 2024 from June 24-30 aims to upskill Malaysians from all walks of life while empowering them with the knowledge necessary to enable them to play an active role in advancing the nation’s growth and well-being.

The NTW 2024, themed ‘Inspiring Malaysian Excellence through Lifelong Learning’ is an effort by the Human Resource Development Corp (HRD Corp) and has already had some 240,000 enrolments so far despite its original target of 200,000.

Amounting to a training value of RM200 million, there will be more than 60,000 free courses that participants will be able to choose from.

However, aside from its free courses, this year’s NTW 2024 will play host to a number of exciting and informational programmes that will run throughout the week.

HDR Corp said among them included a Basic Emergency Response Programme Malim Mountain at the Nuluhon Trusmadi Forest Reserve.

This programme from June 24-26 is a partnership with the Sabah Forestry Department in Sandakan.

Here, participants learnt firsthand emergency training as well as mitigating risks and communication procedures should an emergency occur.

Another exciting yet informative programme is the Evolution of Workplace Safety Culture: Transformative Impact of OSHA 1994 (Amendment) 2022 at the Sabah Skills & Technology Centre (SSTC) on June 26.

For those interested in leveraging on the ever-changing technology including AI, the Digital Marketing with AI programme was held on June 25 in Sandakan.

There will also be a Marketing and Sponsorship Workshop on June 29 at JKKN Sabah Complex for those wanting to find out more on branding and advertising.

Meanwhile, the free courses will focus on five main pillars – life skills, future skills, creativity and innovation, financial, and sustainable development.

For individuals, NTW 2024 will boost employment opportunities as well as career advancing options while for whole industries, participants will be able to address the skills gaps by hiring the right kind of employees for the job.

As such, initiatives like the NTW 2024 will help the government achieve the goal of having a 35 per cent skilled workforce by 2030 as well as attract more foreign investment because of the strong skills and dynamic talents of Malaysians.

HDR Corp said as technology continues evolving and accelerating in the workforce, it is vital for Malaysians to upskill and increase their knowledge in order to remain relevant.

Furthermore, catering to all walks of life, the NTW 2024 will have a variety of programmes for students, organisations and senior citizens among others.

The agency also added it hopes to continue inspiring Malaysians on the benefits of lifelong learning in both professional and personal areas.

“We also hope to promote collaboration among the corporate sectors and government agencies to strengthen Malaysia’s learning and development landscape.”