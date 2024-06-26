Over RM10,000 in prizes await winners of Farley Bintulu’s children’s colouring contest

BINTULU (June 26): The Farley 2024 Children’s Colouring Contest is back with total prizes worth more than RM10,000.

The contest will be held at Farley Bintulu on July 14 starting at 8am, and is open to children of Farley member cardholders aged five to 12 years.

Entries are now open, with contest forms available at the Farley Member Centre, or online via the QR code provided.

The contest is divided into three main categories: Group A (Primary 4, 5 and 6 aged 10-12); Group B (Primary 1, 2 and 3 aged 7-9), and Group C (Kindergarten aged 5-6).

Participants are to bring along their own colouring material.

The top three winners of each category will receive attractive prizes, while 10 consolation prizes and 10 encouragement prizes will also be presented. All participants will also receive a goodie bag each.

The closing date for registration is July 7.