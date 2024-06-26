Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged until July 3

KUALA LUMPUR (June 26): The retail prices for RON97 and RON95 petrol as well as diesel will remain unchanged at RM3.47, RM2.05, and RM3.35 per litre respectively, while the retail price of diesel in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan remains at RM2.15 per litre, from June 27 to July 3.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) in a statement today said that the rates were set based on the pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula.

“The government will continue to monitor the impact of changes in global crude oil prices and take appropriate steps to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people are preserved,” read the statement. – Bernama