Premier: Free tertiary education to propel Sarawak’s green economy initiative

KUCHING (June 26): The provision of free tertiary education at state-owned universities for Sarawakian students by 2026 will significantly advance the green economy initiative, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier said through this initiative, Sarawak would transform into a hydrogen-based economy in line with Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) principles.

“It has been the desire of the Sarawak government to provide world-class facilities and an environment that motivates students to study hard, explore new technologies, and upgrade their knowledge to face the new era of development.

“This is the agenda of the Sarawak government, and as you know, our roadmap for 2026 includes looking after Sarawakians by providing free tertiary education at Sarawak universities where the state has an interest, including Swinburne University.

“I hope the new generation takes this opportunity not only to upgrade themselves but also to align with the global perspective and economic transformation,” he said at Swinburne Sarawak’s Upgraded Campus opening ceremony here today.

He said Swinburne Sarawak graduates would significantly contribute to this agenda.

“That is why, when you requested for this facility to be upgraded to provide a quality environment and learning facilities for our students pursuing tertiary education, I had no hesitation to assist.

“I need many Sarawakians, as well as their friends from other places, to engage themselves and explore the various technologies available and then to participate in this transformation programme.

“Once you can command new technology, you can explore the new challenges that the world is facing. I also look forward to welcoming friends from the region to come to Sarawak to study at this university,” he said.

Abang Johari also congratulated Swinburne Sarawak for its significant achievements and contributions to the development of education in Sarawak, Malaysia, and the wider region.

“You have come all the way from Melbourne to Kuching and established your branch campus in Sarawak.

“I would also like to acknowledge the contributions of my predecessor, Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud for his decision to establish the Sarawak campus of Swinburne University; he has done a lot to Swinburne Sarawak,” he said.

The comprehensive campus upgrade project encompasses the reconstruction and extension of the campus’ existing building and supporting facilities.

Valued at RM50 million, the project comprised a new Student Hub, Food Hall, Student Village, and the Borneo Atrium, which includes an extension to the library.

The Borneo Atrium, a key component of the project and the heart of the campus, serves as a unique space for student, staff, and community engagement activities, concerts, and bazaars.

Among those present were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian; Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn; Swinburne Sarawak board of directors chairman Datuk Amar Jaul Samion; as well as Swinburne University of Technology vice-chancellor and president Prof Pascale Quester.