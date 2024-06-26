PRS president says in the dark whether his name among those submitted as potential Senate President

KUCHING (June 26): The confirmation by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg that a Sarawakian will fill the vacant Senate President post has led to speculations on the identity of the chosen individual.

Sources have told The Borneo Post that two of the names that were submitted for consideration were former Batang Lupar MP Datuk Seri Rohani Karim and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Datuk Joseph Salang, who is former Julau MP.

However, when asked, Salang said this was news to him but added that he was honoured if his name was indeed among those submitted by the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) top leadership for consideration.

“I really do not know whether my name is in the list submitted because this is up to the Premier.

“I also don’t know who else is on the list submitted by GPS,” he said when met at the Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) Tower here today.

On Monday, Abang Johari said another Sarawakian will be appointed to the post to succeed the late Datuk Mutang Tagal who passed away last month.

However, the Premier claimed not to know the successor’s identity, saying that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would be the one announcing the matter.

“Let’s wait together. Of course it will be a Sarawakian who will be appointed. Otherwise, ask the Prime Minister because I don’t know,” Abang Johari told reporters after officiating the Iban Cultural Heritage Symposium and Expo 2024.

Last month, Anwar was reported saying that several names had been proposed to fill the vacant post.

Mutang, 70, passed away May 10 in Kuala Lumpur. He took the oath as Senate President on Feb 19 this year.