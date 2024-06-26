Ramlan Harun appointed as new EC chairman

PUTRAJAYA (June 26): Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun has been appointed as the new chairman of the Election Commission (EC), effective today.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, in a statement today, said the appointment received the consent of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, in accordance with Article 114(1) of the Federal Constitution.

On May 10, it was reported that Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh had retired as EC chairman after four years at the helm. His compulsory retirement took effect on May 9.

Abdul Ghani held the position starting in August 2020. – Bernama