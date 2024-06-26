Sarawak highlights efforts in green transition to renewable energy in Penang

KUCHING (June 26): Sarawak shared its efforts in ensuring a green transition to renewable energy according to established plans during the World Green and Sustainability Summit 2024 in Penang.

This was presented by Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni in his keynote address during the summit on Tuesday.

He informed the audience that Sarawak is actively pursuing initiatives, such as hydropower development, solar and floating solar, wind energy, wave kinetic energy, green hydrogen development, bioenergy, synthetic fuels, e-methanol, carbon capture utilisation and storage, biofuel and sustainable aviation fuels.

“These efforts directly contribute to reducing our carbon footprint and achieving Net-Zero emissions by 2050, besides generating new revenues for Sarawak and Malaysia,” he said.

The World Green and Sustainability Summit 2024 was declared open by Penang Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak.

Also present were Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific president Tan Sri Michael Yeoh and former Penang chief minister Tan Sri Kho Tsu Koon.