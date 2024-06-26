Sarawakian appointed new Ministry of Digital secretary general

KUCHING (June 26): Sarawakian Fabian Bigar has been appointed the new secretary general of the Ministry of Digital.

The ministry announced on Facebook yesterday that the appointment took effect on June 24.

Fabian, who was previously MyDIGITAL Corporation chief executive officer, is a Bidayuh from Kuching.

The Ministry of Digital was formed following a Cabinet reshuffle in December last year to lead the government’s digital transformation effort.

Among the first to congratulate Fabian was Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian who described it as a major recognition of Sarawakian talents.

“Finally, a Sarawakian as KSU (secretary general) out of 32 ministries in the Malaysian government.

“After 60 years of Malaysia, we have Sarawakians as Chief of Armed Forces, director general of Health, President of the Court of Appeal, but so many Federal positions yet for Sarawakians to break the glass ceiling,” he noted on Facebook.

MyDIGITAL Corporation described Fabian as an exceptional leader whose dedication and passion for excellence have left an indelible impression on everyone he has shared and crossed paths with.

In a congratulatory message on Facebook, MyDIGITAL Corporation said it is confident Fabian will achieve even greater success in his new role and continue to make a positive impact on the nation’s digital landscape.

It also said Fabian, who also leads the MYCentre4IR, was instrumental in the formation of MyDIGITAL Corporation and MYCentre4IR, building them to what they are today.

“His mantra of ‘solve the problem first’ will remain as our work culture. He leads with wisdom and compassion, ever willing to impart his experience and knowledge, steering the team through any challenges with poise,” added the corporation.