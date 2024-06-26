Sarawakian golfer Ashley Lau to tee off at Paris Olympics

KUALA LUMPUR (June 26): National women’s golfer Ashley Lau Jen Wen has officially earned her maiden Olympic Games spot and will tee off in the 2024 edition in Paris next month.

The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) announced in a Facebook post that the 24-year-old will make her debut at the Olympic Games after being ranked 50th in the Olympic Golf Ranking for the women’s category.

The Olympic ranking was concluded on Monday and officially announced by the International Golf Federation yesterday.

“Ashley will join Gavin Kyle Green to represent Malaysia in the golf event at Paris 2024, which will start on Aug 1 for men and Aug 7 for women,” read the post.

Bernama reported Ashley is the 22nd national athlete set to compete in the world’s biggest multi-sports event, joining others such as two-time Olympic medallist Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (track cycling) and 2022 men’s doubles world champion Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik (badminton).

The 2024 Olympic Games will be held from July 26 until Aug 11.

Born in 2000, the Bintulu native became the first Sarawakian to top the national women’s golf rankings, and later the first Sarawakian woman to turn professional.