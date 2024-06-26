Sarawak’s chip design company to set up R&D office in UK

KUCHING (June 26): Sarawak government wholly-owned company, SMD Semiconductor Sdn Bhd (SMD Semiconductor), will be setting up a research and development office in the United Kingdom (UK) to facilitate its research and commercialisation activities.

In announcing this, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg this was following the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between SMD Semiconductor and UK’s Compound Semiconductor Application Catapult at the House of Commons in the UK recently to collaborate in the development of advanced semiconductor chip.

“The areas of cooperation and collaboration include the development of new compound semiconductor chips tailored for automotive and space applications,” he said during the launch of SMD Semiconductor chip design centre and academy at La Promenade Mall here today.

He said the MoU also entailed talent development initiatives encompassing academic, industry and governmental partnerships spanning the UK, Malaysia and Sarawak in particular to nurture skilled professionals in the semiconductor sector.

He explained the collaboration with UK companies strategically aligns with Sarawak’s own semiconductor sector 2030 aspirations to position Sarawak as a semiconductor high-value-added hub in the region, as well as increasing contribution to the state’s gross domestic product (GDP) and investment from the sector.

“SMD Semiconductor has been granted a 10-acre plot in Samajaya Free Industrial Zone to expand its semiconductor operations, addressing the increasing importance of advanced chip packaging technologies for high performance semiconductor chips,” he said.

On the part of the SMD Semiconductor, Abang Johari said it is crucial for the company to assemble a team of extraordinary individuals and top-tier engineers for the development of advanced semiconductor technologies.

“For Sarawak to participate and capture the attention of global industry leaders, SMD Semiconductor must position itself in a region with abundant expertise, vibrant innovation and a substantial market presence,” he said.

Moreover, Abang Johari said he was supportive of SMD Semiconductor working with i-CATS University College in introducing aerospace modules into the curriculum, paying the way for students to advance their career in the high-tech aerospace industry.

“I hope SMD Semiconductor can collaborate with private partners and collaborate on the research and the development of a Sarawak-owned chip to be incorporated into (building) satellites.

“The collaboration would advance our semiconductor technology and significantly elevate Sarawak’s capabilities,” he said.

The chip design centre launching ceremony also witnessed an MoU signing SMD Semiconductor and the Sarawak Land and Survey Department for the development of an electronic tracking embedded system (ETES).

“This synergy has the potential to drive innovative solutions in various applications, including land marking, land area calculation, slope detection and geo-positioning,” said Abang Johari.

Meanwhile, Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn said a batch of 15 trainees will conclude their six-month training programme in July as part of a collaboration between SMD Semiconductor and Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak (Centexs).

The trainees would then be employed by SMD Semiconductor and its partners with a starting salary of RM4,000 per month, he said.

He also said SMD Semiconductor has grown from just three engineers to its current workforce of 30 engineers and it is projected to reach 50 engineers by year end.

Among those present were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, SMD Semiconductor chief executive officer Shariman Jamil and Sarawak Land and Survey Department director Awang Zamhari Awang Mahmood.