SCCS: GoBald 2024 seeks to raise RM1 mln, targets 500 shaved heads

KUCHING (June 26): Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society (SCCS) aims to raise RM1 million and shave 500 heads through its GoBald event this year, to better the over RM900,000 with over 160 participants recorded last year.

In a press release, SCCS explained the sum is to enhance and expand the support services provided to children with cancer and their families.

“This includes a budgeted RM920,000 for medical aid, of which over RM630,000 has already been incurred this year alone,” it said.

SCCS also said participants who wish to shave their heads and fundraise to support children with cancer during the GoBald 2024 Kuching main shave event this Sunday (June 30) may still register online at www.gobald.my.

The main shave event will take place at AEON Mall’s Centre Court from 12.30pm to 6.30pm.

“Now in its 16th year, GoBald remains the first and largest head-shaving charity event in Sarawak. It is dedicated to raising funds for children battling cancer and serves as a powerful public demonstration of moral support,” said SCCS.

It also said this year’s theme, ‘Beacon of Hope’, highlights the crucial role that ordinary individuals play as agents of hope for children with cancer and survivors, encouraging the public to step up in action and be part of the children’s journey to recovery.

“GoBald participants can choose to raise funds only, shave their heads, or both. Those opting for head-shaving must raise a minimum of RM50 to have their shave sponsored by SCCS,” it explained.

It also mentioned that registration to participate in satellite shaves is still open to businesses, organisations and corporations wishing to partner with GoBald in raising funds for the childhood cancer community as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.