SMC sets up sub-committee to collect assessment rates from defaulters

SIBU (June 26): The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has set up a defaulter sub-committee to collect assessment rates owing to the council totalling to about RM6.8 million.

SMC chairman Clarence Ting said the sub-committee is now focusing on the top 213 defaulters comprising of companies and individuals, with amounts owed to council totalling about RM3 million.

“I have also asked the council staff to go for the top 300. Thus far, we collected about RM300,000,” he said.

Ting, who is heading this sub-committee, reminded defaulters of the compounded interest on top of the amount owed to council.

“For instance, number 213 (on the list) owes RM5,000. A one per cent interest will be levied monthly on the amount owed, which is more than RM50 in this case.

“And next month, it will be RM5,050 on top of one per cent interest. It is compounded interest.”

Ting also explained the legal action against defaulters, saying that the council would bring the matter up to court if necessary.

“For companies, we will file to court for the companies winding up.

“As for individuals, we will apply to the court to garnish against their salary or bank account,” he said.

“We have written (letters) to them, and then on the third reminder, it will be handled by lawyers.

“So, if their case becomes a legal case, the council will not handle anymore. They need to deal with the lawyers,” he added.

Ting said there will be no consideration to forgo the interest charges levied on defaulters, as this would be unfair to ratepayers who pay their assessment timely.

Towards this end, he said if the collection efforts run smoothly, the council would next go after parking compound defaulters, owing the council up to RM10 million.

He said SMC would also streamline the amount spent on security fee, totalling about RM4 million per year, where the cost savings would be channeled to other areas to benefit the people.