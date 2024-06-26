Teacher denies student in Menggatal injured in fight

KOTA KINABALU (June 26): A teacher has refuted claims of a viral video that a secondary school student in Tebobon, Manggatal was injured in a fight.

Kota Kinabalu District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Kasim Muda said police had received a report from the teacher denying the allegation.

He said an investigation revealed the teacher was informed of the alleged incident by the public at 6.30am on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, the teacher found the Form Three male student lying by the roadside near the school.

“After examining the student, no injuries were found,” said Kasim in a statement on Wednesday.

He advised the public against uploading videos or making statements that could cause public anxiety without confirmation from the authorities.

“Investigations are still ongoing, and anyone with information of the incident is urged to contact the nearest police station to assist in the investigation,” he added.

The one-minute and 49-second video shows a male student lying unconscious by the roadside near a school in Tebobon. The person who recorded the video had asked the other students whether they know the boy.

The student appeared to be conscious but did not respond when asked if he was assaulted. Bystanders at the scene suggested reporting the incident to the police.