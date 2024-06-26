Teen girl, woman in Lundu Hospital following 3-vehicle pile-up

KUCHING (June 26): A 14-year-old girl and a 55-year-old woman, believed to be her mother, were taken to Lundu Hospital following a multiple-vehicle collision at Bukit Meroyong, Jalan Lundu-Bau around 6.15am today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the early morning crash involved two cars and a lorry.

“Both victims were sent to the Lundu Hospital in separate ambulances from the Ministry of Health and Bomba’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services,” the department said in a statement.

Bomba also reported that two male victims from the second car managed to escape without sustaining any physical injuries.

No details were given about the lorry driver.

Bomba had initially received a report saying a car had caught fire at the location, prompting rescuers from the Lundu fire station to be dispatched.

Firefighters conducted flushing works at the scene to remove any oil spills and debris that could pose a threat to other road users before ending the operation at 7.02am.