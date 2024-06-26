Tengku Zafrul: Google investment is testament to Malaysia’s current competitiveness

KUALA LUMPUR (June 26): Google’s latest investment highlights Malaysia’s competitiveness, ease of doing business and growing importance as a regional hub for digital innovation, said Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said the investment recognises the nation’s potential to lead the region’s digital economy.

“This is particularly pertinent as Malaysia intends to strongly promote the digital economy regionally when we take up the Asean chairmanship next year.

“Google’s presence will not only create thousands of high-skilled jobs but also accelerate the digital transformation of our businesses and public sector, strengthening our tech leadership and supporting Malaysia’s positioning as a tech hub in South-east Asia,” he said at Google Cloud Malaysia Day, today.

Furthermore, Tengku Zafrul said this investment serves as a strong foundation for Malaysia to embrace the cloud as a springboard for its operations and business innovation, unlocking opportunities and contributing to the growth and prosperity of the Malaysian economy.

He said digitalisation and artificial intelligence (AI), among others, are key to shaping a sustainable and inclusive socio-economic future, and the cloud is our gateway to that promising horizon.

He added that the Madani government recognises the transformative power of digitalisation, cloud computing and AI, making them key drivers in our economic roadmaps, such as the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030).

“We understand that investing in cloud infrastructure and fostering a digital-first mindset is essential for creating a sustainable and prosperous future for our nation,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul said the positive and deep impact of cloud technologies on the Malaysian economy is clear.

It boosts productivity and creates high-skilled jobs, he added.

Malaysia has seen a surge in efficiency and innovation as industries leverage cloud-based solutions to streamline operations, automate tasks and gain valuable insights from data.

The manufacturing sector, in particular, has embraced cloud-enabled technologies to optimise supply chains, monitor equipment performance and improve production efficiency.

“The healthcare industry has also seen significant benefits, with hospitals leveraging cloud technology to improve patient care, manage electronic medical records and facilitate telemedicine services.

“These advancements not only drive productivity by leveraging data-driven insights but also create demand for high-skilled professionals in areas like data analytics, software development and cloud architecture,” he added. — Bernama